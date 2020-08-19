2 Jailed After Leading Police on Pursuit

A police pursuit ends with two arrests on Tuesday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol saw a 1998 Ford Taurus turn north on to N. Broadway Blvd. from N. 12th St. at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had only one operational brake light.

The officer went to make a traffic stop when the vehicle accelerated initiating a pursuit.

The vehicle traveled in to oncoming traffic and went around numerous vehicles at the intersection of N. 9th St. and Broadway at speeds of around 50 mph. The fleeing vehicle then lost control and struck some limestone rocks at R&L Motors, 304 E. Pacific Ave., which disabled the vehicle.

The driver fled on foot and was located a short time later hiding in a detached garage in the area of the 800 block of N. 5th St. 36-year-old Kevin Russell, Salina, was apprehended. He was found to have outstanding felony warrants from the Kansas Department of Corrections, parole absconder and a suspended driver’s license.

The vehicle had two passengers as well. One, 29-year-old Heather Easter, Salina, fled on foot before caught by officers. The other passenger was cooperative with authorities and released, however.

Russell is charged with felony flee and elude, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual violator, no proof of insurance, improper stop lamps and duty to report accident involving property damage, on top of his prior warrants.

Easter is charged with interference with a law enforcement officer.