2 Guns and Thousands of Coins Stolen in Break-In

A suspect breaks in to a far northern Saline County residence and steals numerous guns with some coins.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the break-in happened at 7701 W. Satanta Rd.–just south of Culver, Kan.–on Thursday afternoon.

The resident returned home to find that the back door had its window broken out. The intruder then reached down to unlock the door and gained entry.

Stolen is $1,917 worth of rolled coins (pennies, nickles, dimes and quarters) from a dresser drawer, a Remington .22 caliber rifle and a 20 gauge Mossberg shotgun.

Total loss is $2,417.