2 Crash DUI

A Salina man who was arrested Sunday for DUI will likely face additional charges for leaving the scene of a two car crash he was allegedly involved in just minutes before.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Alonzo Cardona-Ramirez was taken into custody Sunday after striking a semi truck while driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on I-70. Police say around midnight, Ramirez crossed the median and hit an eastbound 2016 International semi truck, causing major damage to the Ford.

Authorities then traced back Ramirez’s involvement in an accident at the intersection of Ohio and Crawford that occurred around 11:45pm.

Police report he took a wide turn from Ohio onto Crawford and struck a 2014 Ford Focus head on with such force that the truck rode up onto the hood. The driver, Bailee Chance, 19 of Bennington was not injured – then watched as Ramirez backed up and left the scene.

He is now facing charges of DUI, open container,driving on a suspended license and other pending charges for the crash on Ohio and Crawford.

The driver of the semi, Tim Elliot of Kingman was not injured.