Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 48 °

2 Crash DUI

KSAL StaffMarch 23, 2020

A Salina man who was arrested Sunday for DUI will likely face additional charges for leaving the scene of a two car crash he was allegedly involved in just minutes before.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Alonzo Cardona-Ramirez was taken into custody Sunday after striking a semi truck while driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on I-70. Police say around midnight, Ramirez crossed the median and hit an eastbound 2016 International semi truck, causing major damage to the Ford.

Authorities then traced back Ramirez’s involvement in an accident at the intersection of Ohio and Crawford that occurred around 11:45pm.

Police report he took a wide turn from Ohio onto Crawford and struck a 2014 Ford Focus head on with such force that the truck rode up onto the hood. The driver, Bailee Chance, 19 of Bennington was not injured – then watched as Ramirez backed up and left the scene.

He is now facing charges of DUI, open container,driving on a suspended license and other pending charges for the crash on Ohio and Crawford.

The driver of the semi, Tim Elliot of Kingman was not injured.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Coronado Elementary Hosting Student...

While "social distancing" and guidance from government officials have called off school in its tradi...

March 23, 2020 Comments

2 Crash DUI

Kansas News

March 23, 2020

No Injuries after Shots Fired

Kansas News

March 23, 2020

KDHE Says Child Care Facilities Can...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Crash DUI
March 23, 2020Comments
No Injuries after Shots F...
March 23, 2020Comments
KDHE Says Child Care Faci...
March 23, 2020Comments
Small Business Spotlight:...
March 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH