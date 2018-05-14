2 Charged with Drug Possession

Two Salina men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate-135 Saturday morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a deputy on patrol noticed a boat trailer being hauled by a 2002 Chevy pickup that had no tail lights on.

The stop led to the discovery that the driver, 29-year-old Jamie Durham was wanted in Oklahoma on a drug related warrant.

Deputies also found Durham in possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun.

His passenger, 29 year old Casey Nickelson is also facing charges that could include possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The two were stopped around 5:15am Saturday near the State Street exit on I-135.