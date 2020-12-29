Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 26 °

2 Central Kansas Men Hurt in Western Kansas Wreck

Jeremy BohnDecember 29, 2020

A pair of central Kansas men traveling in a vehicle are hurt when it crashes and overturns due to weather conditions in western Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials say that the crash happened in Trego County around 5 p.m. on Interstate-70. The two men were traveling east in a 2013 Ford Expedition when their vehicle lost control due to the weather and struck a piece of pavement in the median causing it to overturn.

Both the driver, 23-year-old Garrett Williams, Marquette, Kan., and the passenger, 56-year-old Jeffrey Williams, Geneseo, sustained minor injuries. They were transported to the Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital.

The crash happened at I-70 milepost 129, or two miles east of WaKeeney.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

2 Central Kansas Men Hurt in Wester...

A pair of central Kansas men traveling in a vehicle are hurt when it crashes and overturns due to we...

December 29, 2020 Comments

Neb. Woman Killed in NW Kan. Crash

Top News

December 29, 2020

Braun Named Big 12 Player of the We...

Sports News

December 28, 2020

Kansas Football Extends Contracts f...

Sports News

December 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Central Kansas Men Hurt...
December 29, 2020Comments
City Offers Christmas Tre...
December 28, 2020Comments
Sheriff’s Office In...
December 28, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Second ATV Stolen...
December 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices