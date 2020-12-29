2 Central Kansas Men Hurt in Western Kansas Wreck

A pair of central Kansas men traveling in a vehicle are hurt when it crashes and overturns due to weather conditions in western Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials say that the crash happened in Trego County around 5 p.m. on Interstate-70. The two men were traveling east in a 2013 Ford Expedition when their vehicle lost control due to the weather and struck a piece of pavement in the median causing it to overturn.

Both the driver, 23-year-old Garrett Williams, Marquette, Kan., and the passenger, 56-year-old Jeffrey Williams, Geneseo, sustained minor injuries. They were transported to the Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital.

The crash happened at I-70 milepost 129, or two miles east of WaKeeney.