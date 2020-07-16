2 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Salina Repair Shop

Catalytic converters are missing from two vehicles at a repair shop in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred at Oard’s Auto and Truck Repair, 2259 Centennial, between 7 p.m., Tuesday and 9 a.m., Wednesday.

OCCK, 1710 Schilling Ave., was having work done on one of its trucks at the shop. They came to pick up their truck and when it was started, noticed that the exhaust was very loud.

A check of the vehicle revealed that someone had cut the catalytic converter out.

Employees with the repair shop then checked other vehicles on their property and found another Ford F250 truck that belongs to Oard’s also had its catalytic converter removed.

Total loss between the two vehicles in $700.