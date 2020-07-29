2 Car Crash Sends Man to Salina Hospital

A vehicle that ran a red light causes a two-car crash in central Salina and sends a passenger to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at the intersection of S. 9th St. and W. Republic Ave. at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 2011 Ford Taurus, driven by 29-year-old Amanda Lutz, Salina, was traveling eastbound on Republic and failed to stop and the red light. The vehicle continued in to the intersection and struck a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

The truck had four occupants. The driver, Jarrod Miller, 50, Salina, and three passengers. Miller complained of head and leg pain due to the crash, but refused treatment. However, one of the passengers, a 27-year-old male complained of head and neck pain. He was sent to the hospital in Salina by EMS, treated and released.

None of the other passengers were injured.

Lutz had some cuts and bruises from the airbag deployment. She is cited for failure to stop at a red light.