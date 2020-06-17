2 Car Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Jeremy BohnJune 17, 2020

A two car crash in south Salina send a man to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that accident happened at the intersection of S. 9th St. and Magnolia Rd. at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling north on 9th and was attempting to turn left on to Magnolia when it collided with a 2015 Infinity in the intersection, which resulted in the truck ending up on its side.

The driver of the truck, 66-year-old George McLaughlin, Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for evaluation due to the wreck. He had two passengers in the truck with him–a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl–the boy suffered a cut to his hand in the crash and was treated on scene by EMS. The driver of the Infinity, 22-year-old Christian Brown was not hurt.

Both vehicles sustain disabling damage and are removed from the intersection by wrecker service.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

2 Car Crash Sends Man to Hospital

A two car crash in south Salina send a man to the hospital. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester te...

June 17, 2020 Comments

Falcons Claw Their Way to Sweep ove...

Sports News

June 17, 2020

Kansas State Announces 2020 Athleti...

Sports News

June 17, 2020

No Serious Injuries In Wreck Betwee...

Top News

June 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Car Crash Sends Man to ...
June 17, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
June 17, 2020Comments
Counties to Receive Fundi...
June 17, 2020Comments
Services for Kansans with...
June 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH