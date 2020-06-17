2 Car Crash Sends Man to Hospital

A two car crash in south Salina send a man to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that accident happened at the intersection of S. 9th St. and Magnolia Rd. at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling north on 9th and was attempting to turn left on to Magnolia when it collided with a 2015 Infinity in the intersection, which resulted in the truck ending up on its side.

The driver of the truck, 66-year-old George McLaughlin, Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for evaluation due to the wreck. He had two passengers in the truck with him–a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl–the boy suffered a cut to his hand in the crash and was treated on scene by EMS. The driver of the Infinity, 22-year-old Christian Brown was not hurt.

Both vehicles sustain disabling damage and are removed from the intersection by wrecker service.

The crash remains under investigation.