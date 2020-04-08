2 Arrests In Felony Obstruction Case

A pair of Salina men are arrested after an investigation brought police to a motel on Tuesday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer observed a 2002 GMC Envoy pull in to the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway, in Salina at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The known driver of the vehicle had numerous warrants for his arrest and was allegedly involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer back on March 31.

On Tuesday, the vehicle had a stolen tag out of Sedgwick County, Kan.

Officers viewed surveillance video from the motel and viewed Shane Garrett, 42, Salina, run to the northwest corner of the parking lot. Garrett was the suspect identified from the March 31 incident.

Authorities were sent to the room that Garrett was staying in and found a female and another male, Cassius Johnson, 37, Salina, in the room with no Garrett. However, Johnson had three prior warrants and was allegedly not cooperative with officers, before they arrested him.

After a short search of the property, officers found Garrett hiding inside of a stolen vehicle belonging to 59-year-old Kyle Shotwell, Salina.

Garrett was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Assault, Felony Interference with a law enforcement officer, Reckless Driving, Driving while suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign, racing on highways, improper turn signal, no vehicle registration, disturbing the peace from a March 31 incident at 838 Beloit in Salina.

He was also charged with Possession of a Stimulant, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving while Suspended, No vehicle registration and no proof of insurance from the Tuesday arrest.

Meanwhile, Johnson is charged with his three outstanding Saline County warrants that include aggravated battery, felon in possession of a weapon and failure to appear. He is also charged with felony interference with law enforcement from Tuesday.