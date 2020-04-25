19th Saline County COVID-19-Case Confirmed

Saline County has confirmed another COVID-19 case

According to the Saline County Health Department the case is a female in her 20s with a known close contact who is isolated at home.

This is the 19th COVID-19 case in Saline County. There also have been two COVID-19 related deaths.

At 11 am the state reported the following in their daily release:

A total of 3,056 positive cases and 117 deaths. That is an increase of 279 positive cases from yesterday’s release.

There have been 474 of 2,292 cases that have been hospitalized.

22,143 negative tests have been received through the KDHE and private labs.

The age range is 0 years to 99 years (median 47 years of age).

KDHE noted in their release that they anticipate seeing an increase in the next several days for areas in Western Kansas due to the new testing strategies implemented.

Saline County residents are encouraged to help the community and our health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus. You can do this by:

Following the Statewide Stay-at-Home Order which remains in effect until May 3rd.

Covering all coughs and sneezes.

Washing your hands for 20 second with soap and water.

Wearing cloth face coverings or homemade masks when in public.

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2 – 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other rarer symptoms that may develop include malaise, sore throat, and diarrhea. If you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, please call your medical provider.