19th Amendment Centennial Discussion

An upcoming virtual panel discussion at the Eisenhower Library and Museum in Abilene will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The online program is scheduled for this Tuesday, Sept. 15th, at 7 p.m.

According to the organization, three historians will discuss 19 & ‘52: Ike, Women, and Equality, a virtual panel discussion moderated by Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum Director. The program will focus on the early days of the woman suffrage movement, social change advocacy after the 19th Amendment ratification, Eisenhower’s election and his efforts in advancing women in government.

Panelists:

Teri Finneman, Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Mass Communications, University of Kansas

Suzanne Orr, Assistant Professor, History Department, Kansas State University

Pam Parry, Professor, Department of Mass Media, Southeast Missouri State University

JOIN THE VIRTUAL PROGRAMS:

URL: meet.google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun

Telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)

[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]

This program is part of the National Archives’ 19th Amendment centennial celebration made possible by the National Archives Foundation.