190 New Saline County COVID Cases, 1 New Death

With 190 new positive COVID-19 cases to report since the last update on Monday, Saline County has already surpassed the total number of new cases for the entire month of October in the first 13 days of November.

According to the Saline County Health Department, along with the 190 new cases there have now been 1,413 total cases, with 366 cases currently active. There are 1,220 people who have recovered, and a total of 17 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center notified us that they have 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“We have already surpassed the total number of new cases for October in the first 13 days of November. The Health Department is extremely overwhelmed with the number of new case investigations,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Officer. “With the excessive amount of cases, it slows down our staff in the ability to contact new cases quickly. A single case investigation can take a few hours; but with any amount of complexity, one case can take an entire day to properly investigate.” “Please be patient with us, it may take several days before all contacts in one case can be called. Our staff continues to work very hard to do what is required of them. Please be patient, please be kind.”

If you have been tested for COVID-19, you need to isolate in your home until your test results are back. Those that are notified of a positive COVID-19 test you should:

Isolate for at minimum 10 days from symptom onset and be 72 hours fever free and have a significant improvement in symptoms.

Close Contacts are defined as those persons within 6 feet or less for 10 minutes of more two days before the positive cases’ symptom onset date.

Close Contacts need to quarantine for two weeks from their last contact date unless living in the same household, and then it would be two weeks past the positive case’s isolation release date.

If after several days, the Health Department has not reached out to a close contact, the Health Department may not have been notified of the contact exposure and you will need to notify the Health Department; but please be patient and continue to quarantine until then.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are 6,282 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths since Wednesday, both record highs. Overall there have been 115,507 cases with 1,256 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.