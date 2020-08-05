Salina, KS

19 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 5, 2020

There are 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 367, with 92 cases currently active. There are 270 people who have recovered, and 5 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 3 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.  Salina Regional is a regional hospital, the COVID-19 patient total is not specific to the number of Saline County residents who may be hospitalized.

The additional cases are still under investigation to determine all origins of exposure. Officials say the cases are not related to one specific location.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 29,717 cases, and 368 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

