18th Saline County COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Todd PittengerApril 24, 2020

An 18th COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County ad list of locations where where the patient visited while possibly contagious has been released.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the new case involves a female in her 30s who is associated with an already identified cluster of cases in Wichita. She is currently in isolation at her residence. All direct contacts have been isolated and are being monitored.

While exhibiting mild symptoms, the patient traveled to the following places:

  • April 15th, unknown time frame – Dillon’s located at 2350 Planet Ave Salina, KS
  • April 20th, between 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm – Wal Mart at 2900 S. 9th Street Salina
  • April 21st, between 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm – Dillon’s located at 1235 E Cloud Salina, KS
  • April 22nd, between 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm – Dillon’s located at 1235 E Cloud Salina, KS
  • April 23rd, between 1:15 pm – 2:45 pm – Dillon’s located at 1201 W Crawford Salina, KS

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2 – 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other rarer symptoms that may develop include malaise, sore throat, and diarrhea.

If you were at any of the above locations during these specific dates and times and develop symptoms consistent with -COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, please call your medical provider.

