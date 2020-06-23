18-Year-Old Salina Man Arrested After Shooting Boy With a BB Gun

Jeremy BohnJune 23, 2020

An 18-year-old man is arrested and a 15-year-old boy is cited after a confrontation turned violent with an underage boy.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the victim, a 12-year-old Salina boy, went to a residence in the 800 block of Navajo at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

There, the boy got in to an exchanging of words between the home’s three occupants who are all brothers–11-year-old and 15-year-old boys, as well as an 18-year-old man.

During the confrontation, the 15-year-old allegedly punched the victim in the back of the head, before the man allegedly shot the victim four times in the chest with a BB gun.

The 12-year-old boy suffered a cut on the back of his right elbow and welts on his chest in the scuffle. He went home and told his mom of the incident, she then contacted authorities.

Police have cited the 15-year-old boy for battery and arrested Tyrell Johnson, 18, Salina, for aggravated battery.

The victim did not require hospitalization.

