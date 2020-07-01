18 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has 18 new COVID-19 cases, and there have been several gatherings where those attending may have been exposed.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since the Monday report. The total for the county is now 128, with 56 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department and 70 that have recovered.

The health department have received information about an outbreak where all close contacts have not yet been identified. If you attended any of these events, you need to quarantine at home until at least July 8th and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call the Saline County Health Department to inform them you were present at any of these events 785-826-6600.

June 23 rd between 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm for a rosary at Ryan Mortuary at 137 N 8 th Street.

June 24 th at 11 am for mass for a funeral at St Mary's Queen of the Universe Catholic Church at 230 E. Cloud.

June 24th between 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm for a luncheon for a funeral at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church at 1000 Burr Oak Lane.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 14,990 cases and 272 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

Staff have been fielding several questions regarding the Governor’s Executive Order mandating masks. The order is to be signed on July 2 nd and a copy distributed to the Counties. We do not know what the order says to understand the mandate fully.

The Saline County Board of County Commissioners and the Saline County Health Officer will meet at 5 pm on July 2nd in room 107 at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash to discuss the Governor's Executive Order and make a determination for Saline County.

Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right. Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: