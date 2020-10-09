18 New COVID-19 Cases

There are 18 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 877 total cases, with 105 currently active. There are 760 people who have recovered, and a total of 12 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center is reporting they have 6 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county Our dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 65,807 cases and 763 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

COVID-19 testing is a topic Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller, Health Officer covered in his bi-weekly brief to the County Commission on Tuesday. He noted that in order for one to be tested, there must be symptoms present. He recommends starting with your primary care physician for them to determine if a COVID-19 test needs to be conducted. Several of the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other infections and viruses, thus the need to consult with your physician first. CVS has started a drive-thru by appointment testing. Information on accessing that service can be found at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. Most major insurances cover the cost of testing, but always check with your health plan to confirm. Through the Federal program for the uninsured, CVS offers the test at no cost.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: