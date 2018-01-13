’18 Kingdom Jam is Sunday

Eleven area bands will join forces this Sunday – to share a message of hope and to raise awareness about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Pastor Ron Bowell from Crossroads Church in Salina tells KSAL News that its a chance to gather for an event aimed at education and supporting families who are still looking for answers.

Pastor Bowell has known the heartbreak of losing a grandson to SIDS and helped organize the event back in 2010.

“It’s kind of mysterious disease, they really don’t know why babies just stop breathing.”

Kingdom Jam is this Sunday, January 14th from 1pm to 5:30pm with an 11 band lineup including: Cenacle, CrossRoads Band, Unfaltering, Lewis Street Soul, Higher Praise, LifeHouse Band, Tony Bowell, New Trail Fellowship, Aliento De Vida, Sagebrush, and Rustic Cross.

The event will also feature informational videos about SIDS, contemporary Christian music, free prizes, popcorn, cotton candy and soft drinks.

Pastor Bowell adds that admission is free with an opportunity to give an offering to SIDS research.

CrossRoads Church is located at 1125 W. South Street, just south of Ace Hardware in Salina.