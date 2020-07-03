Salina, KS

17 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerJuly 3, 2020

Saline County has 17 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since the Wednesday, July 1 report.  The total for the county is now 145, with 73 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department and 70 that have recovered. Two people have died.

With the holiday weekend, Health Officer Jason Tiller stated “Celebrate your freedoms by making the right choice and wear a mask, practice social distancing, as well as continued good hand hygiene.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 15,919 cases and 277 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right.  Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

