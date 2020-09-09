17 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County since Friday.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been a total of 539 cases, with 86 cases currently active. There are 444 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 47,410 cases and 495 deaths statewide. This information can be found at

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment began releasing active locations of outbreaks. https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansasunder “Cluster Summary”. This information will be published by KDHE weekly on Wednesdays. Active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated the location. For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location. In Kansas, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure. No patient names will be released.

