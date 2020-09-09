Salina, KS

17 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2020

There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County since Friday.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been a total of  539 cases, with 86 cases currently active. There are 444 people who  have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 47,410 cases and 495 deaths statewide. This information can be found at

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

  • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment began releasing active locations of outbreaks.  https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansasunder “Cluster Summary”. This information will be published by KDHE weekly on Wednesdays.  Active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated the location.  For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location.  In Kansas, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure. No patient names will be released.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

 

