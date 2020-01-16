16th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJanuary 16, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on January 4th. As of Thursday sixteen of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is:

  • Flores, Charity, Ann

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,196 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

