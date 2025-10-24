15-Win Improvement Signals Revival for Salina Central Volleyball

Pictured from left to right- seniors Allison Robinett, McKynlee Dunlap and Addison Hansen.

To fully appreciate the Salina Central volleyball team’s remarkable 2025 season, one must first look at recent program history.

Just one year removed from a disappointing 9-25 season, the Mustangs enter Saturday’s Class 5A sub-state opener at Maize South with at 24-11, their first winning record since 2013. They are the overall No. 7 seed in the West and open against No. 10 Hutchinson (22-13) at 3:15 p.m. with the winner taking on either host and No. 2 seed Maize South (33-4) or No. 15 Goddard (14-20) in the finals for a trip to state at Tony’s Pizza Events next weekend.

So, what has sparked the improbable turnaround in just one season under second-year coach Brandon Stephenson? Several things, it turns out.

“I’d say leadership,” said middle blocker Addison Hansen, one of three seniors on the team and a three-year starter. “I think last year there wasn’t a lot of experience on varsity and now this year I think a lot more people understand that they have to step up and it can’t all rely on two people.

“I just think the connection is better. We’re more comfortable with each other.”

Not only were the Mustangs adjusting to a new coaching staff last year, they also were trying to navigate the changes with just two returning varsity players.

“It was definitely challenging, but I definitely think this year we’ve grown out of that and we’re really close,” added senior setter and right-side hitter McKynlee Dunlap, who is completing her second season as a starter. “Our team chemistry is so positive.

“It’s more than just volleyball. You have to have good relationships, because if you’re not going to do it for yourself, then do it for the person that’s next to you.”

While the record didn’t reflect it, the seeds for the turnaround were planted as early as the summer of 2024 when Stephenson took over as coach at his alma mater. Before returning to his alma mater, he had head coaching stints in the junior college ranks at Lamar, Colorado, and Barton County and four seasons at NCAA Division II Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.

“Knowing what the ultimate goal was this year, seeing the success on the court has definitely been influenced by what those players did last year and then also what they did this offseason,” said Stephenson, a former football standout at Central and then at Coffeyville Community College, Nebraska-Kearney and McPherson College. “I told them from the start, the standard is the standard and we’ve got to create a standard that sets Central volleyball for success.

“And so, having them understand that and buy into it, even when history tells us it’s not that successful, just understanding what it can be.”

Central got off on the right foot to start this season, winning all five matches on the way to a Wichita North tournament championship.

“I think after the first tournament, it was kind of a good starting point,” said senior outside hitter Allison Robinett, a first-year varsity player and starter. “Our team bond this year has been built up a lot and I think that helps a lot.

“But it’s just been really exciting and rewarding, because we all work so hard together, and we build each other up pretty well.”

Since Stephenson arrived, he has seen a growing commitment from his team, especially during the offseason. That in turn, has led to newfound confidence.

“A lot of them are playing club volleyball now, which was the push in years past,” he said. “And so, getting that aspect back into the game for Central, and then seeing what could happen from just a little bit of success, knowing that it’s pretty much ours for the taking.

“Seeing glimpses in the summer league and in the Abilene tournament in the summer, that showed. And then going up to the K-State camp this summer really showed me how dedicated not just the senior but the whole team was for them to spend their time in the summer and offseason really showed that they wanted this to happen.”

While the three seniors have taken on key leadership roles, the Mustangs are getting significant contributions on the court from younger players. Sophomore setter Elizabeth Howard leads the team with 380 assists, junior hitter Grace Ostmeyer is No. 1 in kills with 246 and ace serves with 59, and junior libero has 319 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Paxtyn Ekberg also was a starter before having season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

While Stephenson demands a lot from his players, they are seeing benefits in year two.

“I think people strive better when the coach thinks you have expectations that you need to (uphold),” Dunlap said. “Having a coach that gets on you, but because you know you can be better and your know you have a standard that you have to get to.

“I think with the offseason training and stuff, it has definitely improved. Getting better and bettering all of the team, and not just the varsity.”

For the seniors, they leave knowing that in addition to this year’s success they have helped build a foundation for future Central teams.

“I do think, at the end of the day, a lot of the underclassmen and even juniors look up to us, and I hope that we’ve kind of made our mark here,” Robinett said. “That’s the goal every day, to be a good person for people and to be a good teammate so people want to keep showing up.

“I think there’s a lot of talent across the board, and I think there’s a lot of potential for years to go on as well.”

Not that the seniors are ready to let go of the reins just yet. They would love nothing more than to finish the season at home next week at the state tournament in Salina.

“We’re just trying to prove how far we can go and how much of a difference it’s been,” Dunlap said. “I think we’re all playing for each other as well, and not just ourselves.

“As seniors, it is our last year, and we’ve always been the bottom of the barrel, getting killed by these top-ranked teams. So, it feels good to be up, to see a brighter side of things.”