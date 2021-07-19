15 Most Wanted Arrests

Over a dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, there have been 15 arrests so far this month. The latest arrests include:

David Dean Kerth

Alec Spencer Somrak

Khamry Louise Stone

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,453 criminals have been caught, and 431 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted