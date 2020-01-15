Two More Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffJanuary 15, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on January 4th. By this week fifteen of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Glavin, Londean, Duane
  • Vinyard Jr, Marcus, Edward

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,194 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Glavin, Londean, Duane – Felony PV Poss Controlled Substance

 

 

Vinyard Jr, Marcus, Edward – Felony Agg Burglary / Agg Battery / Theft / Criminal Damage to Property

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

