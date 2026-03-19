Motel Assault Prompts Arrest

An alleged assault at a Salina hotel prompted the arrest of a man from Ulysses.

According to Salina Police, officers were called to the Quality Inn at 2110 W Crawford at 6:45 Wednesday morning the report of a domestic incident in which a suspect vehicle had already left.

Police determined that a 48-year-old woman got into an argument with an acquaintance identified as 21-year-old Ryan Mason of Ulysses.

Employees initially observed a verbal encounter between the two, then later observed Mason standing over the victim, hitting and kicking her, while she was on the ground. He also forcefully removed her cell phone from her, and smashed it on the ground, breaking it. He then took a set of keys and a white bag from her, and fled the area.

Officers used the flock system and determine he had left westbound, out of the city. The conducte a traffic stop in the area of Crawford and Burma where Mason was taken into custody without incident.

They recovered the keys, the bag, and some personal use drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Mason was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Criminal Damage to Property; Value Unknown

Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm

Outside warrant/NCIC hit

Robbery

The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and face, but refused treatment.