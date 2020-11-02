14 Most Wanted Arrests

Fourteen people on the October list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests include:

Sheldon Alexander Freeman

Katrina Marie Kuhn

Ronnie Steven Mills

They were wanted for crimes which include felony theft of a firearm, felony drug crimes, and criminal deprivation of property.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,350 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted