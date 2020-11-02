Salina, KS

14 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2020

Fourteen people on the October list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests include:

  • Sheldon Alexander Freeman
  • Katrina Marie Kuhn
  • Ronnie Steven Mills

They were wanted for crimes which include felony theft of a firearm, felony drug crimes, and criminal deprivation of property.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,350 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

Freeman, Sheldon, Alexander – Felony Theft of a Firearm / Theft of Property

 

Kuhn, Katrina, Marie – Felony PV Criminal Deprivation of Property / Theft

 

Mills, Ronnie, Steven – Felony Bond Supervision Violation / Distribute Meth / Dist Hydrocodone / Dist Oxycodone / No Drug Tax Stamp X2

 

 

 

 

 

 

