14-Karat Gold Necklace Stolen

Police are looking for a couple who was shopping for jewelry in downtown and allegedly walked out of a Salina store with a stolen gold necklace.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, a man and woman entered Vernon’s Jewelry, 123 N. Santa Fe about 4:30pm on Monday and began talking with staff while looking at many items in the store.

The two said they were headed to their bank to grab some cash so they could return and make a purchase and left the business.

A short time later an employee noticed a gold necklace they had admired was now missing.

The 14 karat gold piece is valued at $1,325. Police are reviewing store surveillance video as they work the case.