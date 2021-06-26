Salina, KS

14 Busted in Million Dollar Scheme

Todd PittengerJune 26, 2021

Over a dozen people are facing federal cares  in connection with a kickback scheme which originated at a call center in Junction City involving more than $1 million in fraudulent customer refunds.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kanesha Mercer, 32, Darius Polite, 27, and Rudy Hunt, 29, were indicted on Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

Mercer, Polite, Hunt as well as Veronica Kilman, 31, were indicted for Wire Fraud.

According to court documents, Mercer, Polite, Hunt and Kilman are all former employees of Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACCT) in Junction City. ACCT provides support services including processing refunds for AT&T Digital Life home security systems.

Mercer, Polite, Hunt, and Kilman are accused of authorizing fraudulent refunds then directing the deposits into the
bank accounts of other accomplices who agreed to return a percentage of the money.

A federal grand jury also indicted Sharika Pope, Erica Jackson, Caylon McCormick, Mercele Brooks, Shunqureau Gilbert, Fontelle Jolly, Kory Epps, Jr., Kiondra Armstrong, Anthony Charite, and Shenece Marryshow on Laundering of Money Instruments.

Each of the charges, Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Laundering of Money Instruments, carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

14 Busted in Million Dollar Scheme

