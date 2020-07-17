Salina, KS

13 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerJuly 17, 2020

There are 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Salina County Health Department the  total for the county is now 268, with 120 active cases. 145  people have recovered, and 3 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports 5 patients are admitted to their hospital with COVID-19.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 21,965 cases and 299 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

  • The Kansas Crisis Counseling Program offers information online at www.ksready.gov including online resource guides and toolkits to assist in finding available mental health resources and information for mental health needs during COVID-19.

Officials  continue to communicate the same public health messages on what you can do to slow the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

 

