13 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death

There are 13 new COVID-19 Cases in Saline County, and one new death.
According to the Saline County Health Department, Tuesday afternoon they were notified of an additional death of a Saline County resident related to COVID-19.
The total number of cases for the county is now 859, with 103 currently active. There are 744 people who have recovered, and now a total of 12 deaths.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0
Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:
- Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
- Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
- Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
- Avoid socializing with large groups
- High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
- Wash your hands frequently