13 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 New Death

There are 13 new COVID-19 Cases in Saline County, and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Tuesday afternoon they were notified of an additional death of a Saline County resident related to COVID-19.

The total number of cases for the county is now 859, with 103 currently active. There are 744 people who have recovered, and now a total of 12 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 63,952 cases and 723 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

