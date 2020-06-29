12 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has 12 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since the Friday, June 26 report. The total for the county is now 110, with 78 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department.

All of the new cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 14,443 cases and 270 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

Governor Kelly announced in her press conference today that she will issue an Executive Order that will become effective at 12:01 am on Friday, July 3 rd mandating masks for indoor gatherings and for outdoor gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained.

mandating masks for indoor gatherings and for outdoor gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained. KDHE has updated their travel-related quarantine as of today. If you have traveled to South Carolina or Florida on or after June 29 th , it is mandated that you quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Kansas. The State of Maryland was removed from the list.

, it is mandated that you quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Kansas. The State of Maryland was removed from the list. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office released information on a female inmate that tested positive for COVID-19. Until further notice, fingerprinting services have been suspended and the jail lobby has been closed to the public.

Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right. Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: