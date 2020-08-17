12 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 416, with 67 cases currently active. There are 342 people who have recovered, and 7 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 1 hospitalized COVID-19 patient.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 35,167 cases and 405 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

The City of Salina has been awarded $169,200 of Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) dollars for both economic development and meal program activities. Applications are now being accepted. To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the City’s homepage http://www.ci.salina.ks.us. Saline County was also awarded funds and will have their applications available shortly for businesses located in the unincorporated areas of the County.

The Kansas Department of Commerce was allocated nearly $140 million dollars to provide businesses with grants through CARES Act funding. These grants will be provided to businesses to address a variety of needs. For more information visit their website https://www.kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: