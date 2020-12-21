116 New COVID Cases, One New Death

There are 116 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total number of positive cases for Saline County has risen to 3,749, with 1,494 cases currently active. At least 2,208 people have recovered, and now 47 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center says they currently have 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Our dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

* Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

* Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

This is an ever-evolving situation. Please continue to follow official sources to obtain the most accurate information possible.

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to the FAQ section of https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus for additional questions.

However, Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts and we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but with cases rising every day we continue to be behind. Thank you for your patience.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 204,600 cases and 2,448 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: