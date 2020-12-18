112 New COVID Cases, Hospital Struggling For Space

There are 112 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and Salina Regional Health Center is struggling daily to find space for patients.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 3,633 total cases with 1,379 cases currently active. There are 2,208 people who have recovered , and 46 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 46 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Freelove says they are at capacity, and it’s a struggle now to find space for patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0?

This is an ever-evolving situation. Please continue to follow official sources to obtain the most accurate information possible.

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence.

However, Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts and we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but with cases rising every day we continue to be behind. Thank you for your patience.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 200,426 cases and 2,341 deaths statewide.

This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please:

1. Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water. Use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.

2. Maintain physical distance between yourself and others of at least 6 feet or more.

3. Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution. You must cover your nose and mouth for masks to be effective.

4. By Public Health Order, gatherings are limited to 15 persons or less (with certain exceptions for establishments).

5. Sanitize frequently touched surfaces and areas such as doorknobs, handles, cell phones, tablets, etc.

6. Stay home if you are sick. Regardless if you think it may be a cold, it could be allergies, but it also could be something worse.