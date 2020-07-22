11 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 312. There are 115 cases that are currently active, 194 people have recovered, and 3 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 24,104 cases and 308 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Saline County Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee issued a press release regarding funds that are available for local businesses and non-profits to apply for reimbursements or future COVID-19 related expenses. Learn more by visiting our website https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

The City of Salina announced that the Drive-thru Recycling Center will return to normal operating hours beginning Wednesday, July 29th.

Saline County’s dashboard has been updated to include age ranges of cases in active isolation, recovered, and deceased. This dashboard is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 5 pm.

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

