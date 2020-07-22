Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 72 °

BREAKING NEWS

11 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2020

There are 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 312. There are 115 cases that are currently active,  194 people have recovered, and 3 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 24,104 cases and 308 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

  • The Saline County Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee issued a press release regarding funds that are available for local businesses and non-profits to apply for reimbursements or future COVID-19 related expenses.  Learn more by visiting our website https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.
  • The City of Salina announced that the Drive-thru Recycling Center will return to normal operating hours beginning Wednesday, July 29th.

Saline County’s dashboard has been updated to include age ranges of cases in active isolation, recovered, and deceased. This dashboard is updated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by 5 pm.

 

Authorities continue to communicate the same public health messages on what you can do to slow the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

11 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. According to the Saline County Health ...

July 22, 2020 Comments

Saline County Gets $11 Million in C...

Commentary Top News

July 22, 2020

Sporting sinks Real Salt Lake 2-0 t...

Sports News

July 22, 2020

State Board of Education Rejects Go...

Breaking News Top News

July 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Roberts Endorses Marshall
July 22, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
July 22, 2020Comments
Free Bus Rides to Continu...
July 22, 2020Comments
9-8-8 National Suicide Ho...
July 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH