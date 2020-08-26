11 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 11 new positive COVID-19 cases In Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been 450 total cases, with 74 cases currently active. There have been 367 people who have recovered and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 2 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Saline County Health Officer has been working closely with the Saline County School Districts to develop a decision matrix. This is a tool that is to be used by School Districts in conjunction with the Saline County Health Officer to help determine the best learning mode based on the impact of COVID-19 in the Community and in the individual School District. To see the matrix, visit www.saline.org/coronavirus.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 39,937 cases and 437 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

Saline County was awarded $132,000 in Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus dollars for businesses, outside of the City limits of Salina, facing impending income losses or other stresses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this grant program is to help businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income families. Applications are now being accepted. To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the County’s website www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CDBG-CV-Funding.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: