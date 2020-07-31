11 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, with the new cases the total for the county is now 345, with 76 cases currently active. There are 264 people who have recovered, and a total of 5 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 2 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard is updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 27,812 cases and 358 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

Applications for Saline County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund has been closed. The Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, August 3 rd at 11am to review all applications received. A link to all meeting documents as well as the link to the County’s YouTube to view the meeting can be found at https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with Saline County Emergency Management to set up non-congregate housing facility in Saline County. This facility will be used to either quarantine individuals that may have been exposed, or to isolate individuals with laboratory-confirmed positive cases.

Jason Tiller, Health Officer, stated “In order to keep people working and ensure our kids can return to school, the simple measures of wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick are ones that work. Continue to do these things and we can control the spread in our community.”