Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 43 °

10th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerOctober 30, 2020

A 10th person on the October list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Daniel Chavez. He was wanted for crimes which include felony aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property, harassment by telephone, making criminal threats, and two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,345 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

10th Most Wanted Arrest

A 10th person on the October list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested. According to the S...

October 30, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

October 30, 2020

Winning Lottery Ticket Still Unclai...

Kansas News

October 30, 2020

Suspected Shoplifters Caught on Cam...

Top News

October 30, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

10th Most Wanted Arrest
October 30, 2020Comments
Winning Lottery Ticket St...
October 30, 2020Comments
70 Percent Kansas Voter T...
October 30, 2020Comments
Rare Halloween “Blu...
October 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH