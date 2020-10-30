10th Most Wanted Arrest

A 10th person on the October list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Daniel Chavez. He was wanted for crimes which include felony aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property, harassment by telephone, making criminal threats, and two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,345 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina Most Wanted