10th Annual Night with the Yotes set for August 15

Kansas Wesleyan has set the date for the 10th Annual Night with the Yotes event for Saturday, August 15, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Doors to the event will open at 5 p.m. and the evening will begin with the silent auction and games, followed by the dinner and event program, concluding with the live auction.

New for 2020 will be mobile bidding! If you’re unable to attend the event, but still wish to bid on items in the silent auction, or give to the “Itemless Item” in the live auction, you can do so from the comfort of your couch. Mobile bidding will also be available to those in attendance at the event.

The 2020 community co-chairs for the event are Jeromy and Tiffany Benien and Dustin and Kylie Pestinger.

Individual tickets to the event are $50, seating for a table of eight is $400 and a VIP Table of eight (includes preferred seat location and logo recognition at event) is $600

Tickets are on sale now at www.kwu.edu/yotes.

Night with the Yotes is the key fundraising event for KWU Athletics. Funds raised at the event directly benefit Kansas Wesleyan student-athletes by helping to provide an outstanding experience both on and off the field of play.

For questions about tickets and event registration, contact Meagan Contreras in the KWU Athletics Office at [email protected] or 785.833.4400.

To donate an item, or for questions about item donation, contact Tiffany Daniels, Assistant Athletic Director at [email protected] or 785.833.4414.

Night with the Yotes is just one way to support Kansas Wesleyan Athletics during the year. For more information on how to support the Coyotes, contact Athletic Director Steve Wilson at [email protected] or 785.833.4410.