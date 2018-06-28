“$1,000 A Day For Life” Kansas Winner

It’s the ticket of a lifetime, and officials are excited to see who will come forward to claim it.

According to the Kansas Lottery, one Lucky for Life ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched all numbers in the June 25 drawing to win the grand prize of $1,000 a Day for Life.

This is the first $1,000 a Day for Life grand prize a Kansas Lottery player has won since Kansas joined the Lucky for Life game in November 2016. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas The winning number sare :

3-31-42-45-48 Lucky Ball 17

Whoever claims the winning ticket will have 60 days from the claim date to choose how he or she wants to be paid. Here are the options:

Annuity: If choosing the annuity prize, the winner can either receive payments of $7,000 a week or $365,000 a year, minus taxes. The payments would continue for the winner’s natural life (minimum of 20 years).

Cash: If the winner chooses to receive a one-time cash payment, the prize would be $5.75 million, minus taxes. After federal taxes of 25% and state taxes of 5% are withheld, the winner would receive a one-time payment of $4.025 million.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted every Monday and Thursday. Players have until 7:59 p.m. on draw days to purchase tickets. Players pick five numbers from 1 to 48 and one Lucky Ball number from 1 to 18. If they wish, players can let the computer pick their numbers (Quick Pick). Plays cost $2 each.

In addition to the grand prize, there are nine other prizes available in Lucky for Life, including a prize that pays $25,000 a Year for Life. Two Kansans, Darryl Hestand of Olathe and Arden Unruh of Haysville, both won $25,000 a Year for Life in 2017.

