100 Years of the Fair in Abilene

The Central Kansas Free Fair is one of the longest running traditions in the area, and this year’s event in Abilene marks its 100th Anniversary.

The fair annually features commercial and 4 H booths, exhibits, vendors, competitions, animals, food, a carnival, two nights of demolition derby, and four nights of one of the largest rodeos in Kansas. Over the years it has grown in some areas, and in others it has shrunk.

Steve Houlton has been on the Central Kansas Free Fair Board for the last seven years. Prior to that he has been attending the fair of over 65 of its 100 years in existence. His first fair was in 1957, when he was four-years-old. He tells KSAL News he fondly remembers the carnival.

Houlton says one of the biggest changes over the years has been the crowd size. While the fair still attracts a nice-sized crowd, it’s certainly not like it used to be..

Houlton believes one thing that has changed for the better is the Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo. Among other things, in the early days there was not a permanent arena, but rather a portable one which was set up each year, and then taken down. Now, there is a permanent, beautiful rodeo arena.

The Central Kansas Free Fair goes through Sunday in Abilene. Friday is the final night of rodeo, while the demolition derby is Saturday and Sunday.

