10 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

August 14, 2020

There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been a total of 404 cases, with 55 of them currently active. There have been 342 people who have recovered and 7 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center last reported that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 residents who may be hospitalized.  Our dashboard is updated with the latest information.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 33,885 cases and 402 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

 

The Kansas Department of Commerce was allocated nearly $140 million dollars to provide businesses with grants through CARES Act funding.  These grants will be provided to businesses to address a variety of needs.  For more information visit their website https://www.kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public spaces both indoor and outdoor as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

