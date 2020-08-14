10 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been a total of 404 cases, with 55 of them currently active. There have been 342 people who have recovered and 7 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center last reported that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 residents who may be hospitalized. Our dashboard is updated with the latest information.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 33,885 cases and 402 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

The Kansas Department of Commerce was allocated nearly $140 million dollars to provide businesses with grants through CARES Act funding. These grants will be provided to businesses to address a variety of needs. For more information visit their website https://www.kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: