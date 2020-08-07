10 New COVID Cases; Exposure at Salina Restaurant

There are 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and health officials are investigating a public COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant.

There are 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Wednesday. The total for the county is now 377 total cases. There are 88 cases that are currently active, 284 people who have recovered, and a total of 5 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Salina Regional is a regional hospital, the COVID-19 patient total is not specific to the number of Saline County residents who may be hospitalized.

The Saline County Health Department says anyone who visited Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant at 2610 Market Place between July 31st and August 2nd should monitor their health and watch for symptoms. The restaurant is aware of the exposure and has closed to take necessary precautions. Individuals experiencing symptoms should contact your primary care physician for further instructions and notify the Health Department 785-826-6600.

Not everyone experiences COVID-19 the same way. The symptoms may vary from person to person and can include:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Chills

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Muscle pain or muscle ache

General discomfort, uneasiness or pain

Headache

Sore throat

Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

New smell and taste disorders

Diarrhea

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 30,638 cases and 380 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Saline County Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee has made tremendous progress in review of all applications received from governmental and education facilities for reimbursement and those requests received for consideration of funding as part of the County’s Direct Aid plan that must be submitted to the State of Kansas by August 15th. The Committee will meet again on Monday, August 10th at 11 am to finalize their recommendations that will be brought to the Saline County Board of County Commissioners for consideration for approval on Tuesday, August 11th in their regular public meeting. All information regarding these funds and considerations thus far can be found on the website https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

