10 New COVID Cases at Salina Schools

Todd PittengerNovember 9, 2020

There are 10  new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools since Friday. According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, cases were confirmed at:

The district posts any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result. Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school. Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

Overall, there have now been 84 cases at Salina schools. They include:

  1. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
  2. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
  3. One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 9, 2020
  4. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 9, 2020
  5. One positive case at Central High School November 9, 2020
  6. One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 8, 2020
  7. One positive at Stewart Elementary November 6, 2020
  8. One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
  9. One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
  10. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 6, 2020
  11. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 5, 2020
  12. One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 4, 2020
  13. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 4, 2020
  14. One positive case at South High School November 3, 2020
  15. One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 3, 2020
  16. One  positive case at Heartland Early Education November 2, 2020
  17. One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 2, 2020
  18. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 2, 2020
  19. One positive at Central High School November 2, 2020
  20. One positive at Schilling Elementary October 31, 2020
  21. One positive at Coronado Elementary October 30, 2020
  22. One positive at Heartland Early Education October 30, 2020
  23. One positive at Schilling Elementary School October 30, 2020
  24. One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 29, 2020
  25. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 29, 2020
  26. One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 28, 2020
  27. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 27, 2020
  28. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 23, 2020
  29. One positive test at Central High School October 23, 2020
  30. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. October 22, 2020
  31. One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 22, 2020
  32. One positive test at Sunset Elementary School October 22, 2020
  33. One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 22, 2020
  34. One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
  35. One positive at Stewart Elementary School October 22, 2020
  36. One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
  37. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 20, 2020
  38. One positive test at South Middle School October 20, 2020
  39. One positive test at South Middle School October 19, 2020
  40. One positive test at South High School October 14, 2020
  41. One positive test at Central High School October 13, 2020
  42. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 13, 2020
  43. One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
  44. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 13, 2020
  45. One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
  46. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 9, 2020
  47. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 7, 2020
  48. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 7, 2020
  49. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 6, 2020
  50. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
  51. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
  52. One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
  53. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
  54. One positive test at  Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
  55. One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020
  56. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
  57. One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
  58. One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
  59. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
  60. One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
  61. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
  62. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary  September 28, 2020
  63. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
  64. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  65. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
  66. One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
  67. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  68. One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
  69. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
  70. One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
  71. One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
  72. One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
  73. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
  74. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
  75. One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
  76. One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
  77. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
  78. One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
  79. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
  80. One positive test at Lakewood Middle  September 16, 2020
  81. One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
  82. One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
  83. One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
  84. One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

 

