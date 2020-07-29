1 New Death, 7 New COVID-19 Saline County Cases

There are 7 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and another person has died.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 334. There are 264 people who have recovered, and now there are 5 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have a total of 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 26,870 cases and 349 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisory for Assaria. KDHE has completed laboratory testing indicating no evidence of bacterial contamination after a loss of pressure in the system.

The Saline County Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee issued a press release regarding funds that are available for local businesses and non-profits to apply for reimbursements or future COVID-19 related expenses. Applications for requested funding are due by July 31stat 5 pm . Learn more by visiting our website https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

Jason Tiller, Health Officer, stated “In order to keep people working and ensure our kids can return to school, the simple measures of wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick are ones that work. Continue to do these things and we can control the spread in our community.”