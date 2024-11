The top-ranked team in college basketball picked up another big victory.

Kansas defeated UNC Wilmington 84-66 at Allen Fieldhouse. Hunter Dickinson came up big with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Dajuan Harris Jr. scored a team-high 17 points and dished out six assists.

The Jayhawks are now 5-and-0. They play Number-10 Duke in the Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown next Tuesday night.