1 Discharged Shell Casing Found Near Salina Apartment

Apparent gun fire may be the cause for damage to a vehicle in the central part of Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 25-year-old Salina woman found four bullet holes located on the passenger side of her vehicle, a 2017 Ford Fusion, on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was parked in front of her apartment in the area of S. 2nd St. and E. Prescott Ave.

SPD officers had been called to the area around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the report of possible gun shots fired, however, did not locate anything.

The woman called authorities at 9 a.m. to report the damage done to her vehicle. She says that she heard possible gun shots outside of her apartment around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found a single .380 shell casing in the grass while investigating the victim’s vehicle damage.

Damage is $1,000 and SPD continues to investigate.