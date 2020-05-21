1 Arrest Made, Second Suspect At Large in Stolen Car Case

A Salina man is jailed while police are still looking for the second suspect responsible in stealing a car–as well as the missing vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft occurred at Convenience Shop, 1121 W. Cloud St., at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Son Tran, 59, Salina, was cleaning out his vehicle and turned his back when two black males entered his car and left the store. The two traveled westbound on Cloud St.

A witness reported that one of the males is a regular at Convenience Shop, while a store clerk and two other witness identified 22-year-old Jermaine Cooper, Salina, as one of the suspects who had alleged involvement in the theft.

Cooper was later found and arrested for felony theft and potentially further charges. Meanwhile, the second suspect has been identified and police continue to investigate.

Tran’s stolen vehicle, however, has not yet been located. It is a silver 1997 Honda Accord with a Kansas tag: 815-HUU.

The vehicle is valued at $1,500.