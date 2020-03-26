$1.9 Million in Grants to Help Treat and Prevent COVID-19

The Salina area is among other areas of Kansas receiving funding to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran announced $1.9 million in Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Kansas clinics, community centers and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to help in the fighting the spread of the virus.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and every hospital, clinic and health care center is doing their part to help stop the spread of this virus and treat people who are sick,” said Moran. “These resources will help provide timely relief and support for Kansas medical services as they continue to work to keep their communities safe.”

HHS Grant Recipients: