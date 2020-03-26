Salina, KS

$1.9 Million in Grants to Help Treat and Prevent COVID-19

Todd PittengerMarch 26, 2020

The Salina area is among other areas of Kansas receiving funding to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran  announced $1.9 million in Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Kansas clinics, community centers and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment  to help in the fighting the spread of the virus.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and every hospital, clinic and health care center is doing their part to help stop the spread of this virus and treat people who are sick,” said Moran. “These resources will help provide timely relief and support for Kansas medical services as they continue to work to keep their communities safe.”

HHS Grant Recipients:

  • Turner House Clinic Inc. $64,427
  • United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican- American Ministries, Inc. $64,082
  • Konza Prairie Community Health Center Inc. $67,020
  • Atchison Community Health Clinic $53,116
  • Health Ministries Clinic, Inc. $62,252
  • HealthCore Clinic Inc. $61,309
  • The Hunter Health Clinic Inc. $72,585
  • PrairieStar Health Center Inc. $67,937
  • Grace Med Health Clinic Inc. $237,374
  • Kansas Department of Health and Environment $117,986
  • Salina Health Education Foundation $120,894
  • Heartland Medical Clinic $120,510
  • First Care Clinic Inc. $115,316
  • Heart of Kansas family Health Care Inc. $111,744
  • Health Partnership Clinic $144,620
  • Flint Hills Community Health Center $121,156
  • Count of Sheridan $106,130
  • Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas Inc. $205,342

