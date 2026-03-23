🎥 Salina Amazon Facility Amazes

Though it quietly opened this past October, officials gathered Monday morning to celebrate the official grand opening of the Salina Amazon Delivery Station.

Judah Hurt is the Site Leader for the Salina facility. He tells KSAL News business has been booming at the 90,000 square foot facility at 1851 W Water Well Road, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Salina facility employs over 220 associates, 200 delivery service partners, and 75 flex drivers.

Some highlights of the Salina facility include:

1.7 million packages processed since the facility’s opening in October

130,000 packages processed during an average week.

490,000 packages during the holidays

9,800 Packages processed daily during an average week

14,000 packages processed daily during the holidays

The Salina facility has 1,200 feet of conveyance to move packages throughout the warehouse, enough to stretch the length of 3.5 football fields.

The Salina facility offers same day delivery service. Drivers deliver to a 60 mile radius, going as far north as Concordia, south to Newtown, east to Junction City, and west to Russell.

Amazon Vice President of Public Policy Ashleigh de la Torre tells KSAL News with the addition of the Salina facility, the company has invested over $8.8 billion in Kansas since 2010, and has a workforce of over 7,000 full and part-time employees.

Other Amazon key investments in Kansas include:

6 Fulfillment and sortation centers

5 Delivery stations

3 Whole Foods Market locations

2 Amazon wind farms

Over 12 million items were sold in Amazon’s store in 2024 by independent sellers in Kansas, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

The Salina Amazon Delivery Station is still hiring for full-time and part-time roles, with positions starting at $19/hr: Amazon.com/apply.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE